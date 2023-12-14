Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on HEP. Raymond James cut Holly Energy Partners from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, August 25th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Holly Energy Partners from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th.

Shares of NYSE:HEP opened at $20.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. Holly Energy Partners has a 1 year low of $15.51 and a 1 year high of $23.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.40.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.02). Holly Energy Partners had a return on equity of 25.34% and a net margin of 40.97%. The firm had revenue of $158.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.66 million. Equities analysts forecast that Holly Energy Partners will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Investors of record on Monday, October 30th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 27th. Holly Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.07%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HEP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 103,655.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,647,958 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $627,821,000 after purchasing an additional 34,614,564 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 277.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,991,065 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $65,684,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197,928 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 74.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,180,319 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $40,336,000 after purchasing an additional 930,007 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 7,879,287 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $173,029,000 after purchasing an additional 899,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 65.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,460,304 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,068,000 after purchasing an additional 577,805 shares in the last quarter. 25.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. provides petroleum product and crude oil transportation, terminalling, storage, and throughput services to the petroleum industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pipelines and Terminals; and Refinery Processing Unit. The company operates refined product pipelines that transport conventional gasolines, reformulated gasolines, and low-octane gasolines for oxygenate blending, as well as sulfur diesel and jet fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases; intermediate product pipelines that transport intermediate feedstocks and crude oils; and oil trunk, gathering, and connection pipelines that delivers crude oil.

