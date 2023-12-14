Helium One Global (LON:HE1) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $1.50

Helium One Global Ltd (LON:HE1 – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.50 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.51 ($0.02), with a volume of 24966583 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.70 ($0.02).

Helium One Global Stock Down 11.1 %

The firm has a market cap of £11.06 million, a PE ratio of -148.75 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 4.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 6.24.

Helium One Global Company Profile

Helium One Global Ltd engages in the exploration and production of helium gas. Its project portfolio includes the Rukwa project consisting of 15 prospecting licenses covering an area of approximately 3,590 square kilometers located in southwestern Tanzania; the Eyasi project, which include four prospecting licenses covering an area of approximately 910 square kilometers located in north central Tanzania; and the Balangida project comprises one prospecting license covering an area of approximately 260 square kilometers located in north central Tanzania.

