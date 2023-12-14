HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Cut to “Neutral” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has $271.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on HCA. Stephens reissued an overweight rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $315.00 to $284.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $267.00 to $254.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut HCA Healthcare from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $296.14.

HCA Healthcare Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:HCA opened at $268.31 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.06. HCA Healthcare has a 52-week low of $215.96 and a 52-week high of $304.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $242.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $263.88. The company has a market capitalization of $71.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.63.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.97 by ($0.06). HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 2,040.32%. The firm had revenue of $16.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.77 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare will post 18.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 13th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.81%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HCA. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 92.9% during the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. 62.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Further Reading

