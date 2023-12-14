HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON)

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $10.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Eton Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

Separately, TheStreet raised Eton Pharmaceuticals from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ ETON opened at $4.32 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $110.84 million, a PE ratio of 43.20 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Eton Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.42 and a 52-week high of $5.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.87.

Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 million. Eton Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 6.80%. Equities research analysts forecast that Eton Pharmaceuticals will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in Eton Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Eton Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals by 106.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 27,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 14,200 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $67,000. 23.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, acquiring, and commercializing pharmaceutical products for rare diseases. The company offers ALKINDI SPRINKLE, a replacement therapy for adrenocortical insufficiency in children under 17 years of age; Carglumic Acid for the treatment of acute and chronic hyperammonemia due to N-acetylglutamate Synthase deficiency; Betaine Anhydrous for the treatment of homocystinuria; and dehydrated alcohol injection to treat methanol poisoning.

