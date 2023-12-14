Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 305 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,423 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRTX. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 91.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 86 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VRTX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $347.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $390.00 to $397.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $373.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $408.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $389.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $378.52.

VRTX stock traded down $6.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $399.00. 600,261 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,212,326. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $362.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $352.33. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $282.21 and a 12 month high of $406.00.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 35.94%. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.62 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 12,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.00, for a total transaction of $4,847,788.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 22,425 shares in the company, valued at $8,386,950. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 12,962 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.00, for a total value of $4,847,788.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 22,425 shares in the company, valued at $8,386,950. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 242 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $87,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,491,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,911 shares of company stock worth $17,624,025 over the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

