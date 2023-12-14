Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 15 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,051 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $1,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CMG. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter worth about $32,000. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 185.7% during the first quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 20 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 240.0% during the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 17 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 320.0% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 21 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter worth about $39,000. 91.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Down 1.2 %

CMG stock traded down $28.56 on Thursday, hitting $2,311.44. The company had a trading volume of 47,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,047. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,048.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,003.18. The stock has a market cap of $63.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.33. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,344.05 and a 12-month high of $2,346.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported $11.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.46 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 45.26%. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $9.51 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 44.04 earnings per share for the current year.

CMG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $1,865.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,010.00 to $2,070.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Raymond James upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,185.00 to $2,425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,300.00 to $2,225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,180.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,199.81, for a total value of $2,404,392.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,358,964.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 57 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,049.81, for a total value of $116,839.17. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,406,169.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,093 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,199.81, for a total transaction of $2,404,392.33. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at $51,358,964.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,677 shares of company stock valued at $9,405,538. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

