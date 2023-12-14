Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Has $4.84 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $4,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Studio Investment Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 115.0% in the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 565.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

Shares of IWD traded up $2.22 on Thursday, hitting $165.04. 340,490 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,011,064. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $143.34 and a one year high of $165.28. The company has a market capitalization of $52.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.47.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

