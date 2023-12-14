Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Has $3.73 Million Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,365 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for about 1.1% of Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $3,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TMO. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $625.00 to $585.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $640.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $603.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $630.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, KeyCorp cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $596.75.

NYSE TMO traded up $8.62 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $527.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 232,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,571,979. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $473.94 and a 200 day moving average of $509.66. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $415.60 and a twelve month high of $609.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.97, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $5.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.61 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $10.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.60 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is 9.17%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 14th that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to buy up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $456.15, for a total value of $4,561,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 131,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,835,476.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

