Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Buys 220 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,299 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $856,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LIN. Country Club Bank GFN lifted its position in shares of Linde by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 3,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its position in shares of Linde by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 3,543 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Linde by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 246 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Linde by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,626,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Linde by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 2,481 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Linde Price Performance

NYSE LIN traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $409.73. 355,780 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,779,286. The stock has a market cap of $198.67 billion, a PE ratio of 30.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.88. Linde plc has a one year low of $302.17 and a one year high of $434.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $392.54 and a 200-day moving average of $382.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Linde Dividend Announcement

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 18.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Linde plc will post 14.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be given a $1.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Linde’s payout ratio is 42.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LIN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Linde from $448.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. UBS Group cut their price target on Linde from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. HSBC upped their price target on Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Linde from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Linde currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $425.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Linde

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Articles

