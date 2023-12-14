Halpern Financial Inc. Takes Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMT. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in American Tower by 75.3% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in American Tower in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMT. Scotiabank began coverage on American Tower in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $208.00 target price on the stock. HSBC began coverage on American Tower in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on American Tower from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on American Tower from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on American Tower from $211.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $226.93.

American Tower Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AMT opened at $211.07 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $154.58 and a 12 month high of $235.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $185.50 and a 200-day moving average of $184.38. The company has a market capitalization of $98.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.68.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 11th were paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 10th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. American Tower’s payout ratio is 423.53%.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

