Guardian Financial Partners LLC Raises Holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Guardian Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 22.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,728 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,255 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF comprises about 3.4% of Guardian Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Guardian Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $3,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JEPI. Perritt Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Family Management Corp bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,000.

Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock opened at $55.14 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.49. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52 week low of $51.38 and a 52 week high of $55.97. The stock has a market cap of $28.56 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

