Guardian Financial Partners LLC Buys New Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Guardian Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 22,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $944,000. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF comprises 0.9% of Guardian Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 25 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $32,000.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of SCHA stock opened at $46.61 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.66. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $38.05 and a 12-month high of $46.76.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

