Guardian Financial Partners LLC Acquires New Stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Guardian Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 9,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 10.6% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 71,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after buying an additional 6,865 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 111.9% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 398,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,667,000 after purchasing an additional 210,377 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $7,732,000.

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Stock Performance

FNDE stock opened at $26.31 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.75. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a one year low of $24.38 and a one year high of $28.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.62.

About Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (FNDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks. Its selection and weighting are based on three fundamental factors: sales, cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks.

