Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Good Times Restaurants Stock Down 0.8 %

GTIM opened at $2.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.67 million, a P/E ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.64 and its 200-day moving average is $2.89. Good Times Restaurants has a 52-week low of $2.15 and a 52-week high of $3.57.

Institutional Trading of Good Times Restaurants

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Good Times Restaurants by 56.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,909 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 7,918 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Good Times Restaurants in the third quarter worth $69,000. EA Series Trust acquired a new position in Good Times Restaurants in the second quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Good Times Restaurants by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 393,683 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 8,371 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.86% of the company’s stock.

Good Times Restaurants Company Profile

Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. The company operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.

