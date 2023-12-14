Golconda Gold Ltd. (CVE:GG) Director Ravi Sood Acquires 3,135,000 Shares

Golconda Gold Ltd. (CVE:GG – Get Free Report) Director Ravi Sood purchased 3,135,000 shares of Golconda Gold stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.15 per share, with a total value of C$470,250.00.

Golconda Gold Trading Down 5.9 %

CVE:GG opened at C$0.16 on Thursday. Golconda Gold Ltd. has a one year low of C$0.09 and a one year high of C$0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.51, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of C$11.40 million, a P/E ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 2.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.14.

Golconda Gold Company Profile

Golconda Gold Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and operation of gold mining properties in Canada, the United States, and South Africa. It operates the Galaxy Property situated in the Republic of South Africa. The company was formerly known as Galane Gold Ltd. and changed its name to Golconda Gold Ltd.

