Golconda Gold Ltd. (CVE:GG) Director Ravi Sood Acquires 3,135,000 Shares

Golconda Gold Ltd. (CVE:GG – Get Free Report) Director Ravi Sood purchased 3,135,000 shares of Golconda Gold stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.15 per share, with a total value of C$470,250.00.
Golconda Gold Trading Down 5.9 %
CVE:GG opened at C$0.16 on Thursday. Golconda Gold Ltd. has a one year low of C$0.09 and a one year high of C$0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.51, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of C$11.40 million, a P/E ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 2.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.14.
Golconda Gold Company Profile
