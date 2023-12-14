Gaming and Leisure Properties’ (GLPI) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at Mizuho

Mizuho restated their neutral rating on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. Mizuho currently has a $47.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior target price of $50.00.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on GLPI. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Monday, November 20th. UBS Group upped their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set a neutral rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $53.75.

Gaming and Leisure Properties stock opened at $47.45 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.95. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 52 week low of $43.54 and a 52 week high of $55.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.57%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tredje AP fonden increased its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 5.3% in the first quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 54,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after buying an additional 2,728 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 4.7% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 472,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,875,000 after purchasing an additional 21,340 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $406,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 27.0% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 16,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 3,484 shares during the last quarter. 89.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

