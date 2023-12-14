Fulton Bank N.A. Trims Stock Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Fulton Bank N.A. cut its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 14.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 106,548 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 17,345 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $2,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 42,662 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $897,000 after buying an additional 4,331 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 25.5% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,922 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the second quarter worth $60,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.5% during the second quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. now owns 705,949 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $20,112,000 after purchasing an additional 23,777 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the second quarter valued at $40,082,000. 57.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WBA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.36.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Price Performance

NASDAQ:WBA opened at $24.63 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.50. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.68 and a 12 month high of $41.32. The firm has a market cap of $21.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $35.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.81 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 12.31% and a negative net margin of 2.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.80%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently -53.78%.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

