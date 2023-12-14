Fulton Bank N.A. Sells 53,545 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Fulton Bank N.A. trimmed its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 131,733 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 53,545 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of T. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 1.2% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 47,356 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 31,771 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. now owns 17,329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in shares of AT&T by 0.9% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 74,780 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 0.7% in the first quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 98,352 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE T opened at $16.46 on Thursday. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.43 and a 12-month high of $20.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $30.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.25 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 16.26% and a negative net margin of 9.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.74%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -72.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

T has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on AT&T from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Scotiabank raised shares of AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $18.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.68.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

