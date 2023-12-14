Fulton Bank N.A. Sells 373 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Fulton Bank N.A. lessened its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 373 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $2,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CMI. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,398,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,039,652,000 after purchasing an additional 180,643 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Cummins by 3.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,482,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,548,473,000 after buying an additional 191,776 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Cummins by 99,156.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,471,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,192,000 after buying an additional 3,468,486 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 2.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,015,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,354,000 after buying an additional 70,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,370,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,142,000 after acquiring an additional 173,139 shares during the period. 81.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CMI opened at $239.35 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $33.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.04. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $203.18 and a 1-year high of $265.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $224.24 and a 200-day moving average of $232.87.

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.14 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 8.40%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 19.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $1.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. Cummins’s payout ratio is 34.25%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CMI. StockNews.com raised Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $270.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Cummins from $273.00 to $264.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cummins presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $264.50.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

