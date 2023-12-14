Fulton Bank N.A. Reduces Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Fulton Bank N.A. lessened its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,438 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 360 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $2,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Stryker during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SYK shares. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $289.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Stryker from $342.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Bank of America upgraded Stryker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $310.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Stryker from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.17.

SYK opened at $298.53 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $278.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $283.74. The company has a market capitalization of $113.41 billion, a PE ratio of 44.29, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.94. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $235.81 and a 1-year high of $306.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.62% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 10.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. This is an increase from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 44.51%.

In related news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 573 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.28, for a total transaction of $167,476.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $850,242.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 56,483 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.91, for a total transaction of $16,262,020.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,034 shares in the company, valued at $23,330,498.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.28, for a total value of $167,476.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,909 shares in the company, valued at $850,242.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,306 shares of company stock worth $16,791,134 over the last three months. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

