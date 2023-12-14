Fulton Bank N.A. Has $3.70 Million Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 21.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,474 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 5,902 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Target were worth $3,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Target by 95,980.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,537,742 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,762,865,000 after purchasing an additional 18,518,448 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter worth about $725,870,000. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its position in Target by 87.1% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 5,058,551 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $667,223,000 after buying an additional 2,355,191 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Target by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,973,381 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,183,589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $239,625,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TGT shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Target from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Target from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Target from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Target from $161.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.07.

Target Stock Up 2.0 %

Target stock opened at $138.40 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $119.18 and its 200-day moving average is $124.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.89 billion, a PE ratio of 17.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $102.93 and a fifty-two week high of $181.70.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.62. Target had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The firm had revenue of $25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 56.12%.

Insider Activity at Target

In other news, insider Matthew L. Zabel sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total transaction of $525,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,165,106.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Target news, insider Matthew L. Zabel sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total transaction of $525,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,486 shares in the company, valued at $2,165,106.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $2,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,354,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,000 shares of company stock worth $3,127,520. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Featured Stories

