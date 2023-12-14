Fulton Bank N.A. Grows Stock Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 13.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,973 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,233 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $3,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 22.7% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 809,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,788,000 after buying an additional 149,787 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 26,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,699,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 32.4% during the first quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 71,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,654,000 after purchasing an additional 17,621 shares in the last quarter. 74.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $119.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Friday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $126.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kimberly-Clark

In other news, insider Zackery A. Hicks sold 3,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.43, for a total transaction of $360,678.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 3,000 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total value of $365,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,169 shares in the company, valued at $3,063,318.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Zackery A. Hicks sold 3,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.43, for a total transaction of $360,678.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE KMB opened at $123.63 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.41. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $116.32 and a twelve month high of $147.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.78 billion, a PE ratio of 23.77, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.37.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 292.92% and a net margin of 8.63%. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is currently 90.77%.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

(Free Report)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.