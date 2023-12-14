Fulton Bank N.A. Grows Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,242 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $5,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IBM. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines Price Performance

NYSE:IBM opened at $163.66 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $149.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.16. The firm has a market cap of $149.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.77. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $120.55 and a one year high of $166.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.91.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $14.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.73 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 38.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. Research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Bank of America upped their target price on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on International Business Machines from $188.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on International Business Machines

About International Business Machines

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.