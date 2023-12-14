Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Sold by Wallace Advisory Group LLC

Wallace Advisory Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,466 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. Wallace Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,101 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 112,066 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $5,574,000 after buying an additional 32,474 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 73.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 132,043 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $6,624,000 after buying an additional 55,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 79,686 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $3,964,000 after buying an additional 14,388 shares in the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Freeport-McMoRan Price Performance

FCX stock opened at $39.18 on Thursday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.83 and a 52-week high of $46.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.47 and a beta of 2.02.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 9.50%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 12th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is currently 20.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FCX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.38.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

