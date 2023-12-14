Financial Survey: Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:PSHG) vs. International Container Terminal Services (OTCMKTS:ICTEF)

Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:PSHG – Get Free Report) and International Container Terminal Services (OTCMKTS:ICTEF – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Performance Shipping and International Container Terminal Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Performance Shipping 60.08% 37.89% 21.81% International Container Terminal Services N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Performance Shipping and International Container Terminal Services’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Performance Shipping $75.17 million 0.32 $36.30 million $2.46 0.85 International Container Terminal Services N/A N/A N/A $0.09 47.85

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Performance Shipping has higher revenue and earnings than International Container Terminal Services. Performance Shipping is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than International Container Terminal Services, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

15.7% of Performance Shipping shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.2% of International Container Terminal Services shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Performance Shipping shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Performance Shipping and International Container Terminal Services, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Performance Shipping 0 0 1 0 3.00 International Container Terminal Services 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Performance Shipping beats International Container Terminal Services on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Performance Shipping

Performance Shipping Inc. provides shipping transportation services through its tanker vessels worldwide. As of December 31, 2022, its fleet consisted of eight Aframax tanker vessels with a combined carrying capacity of 851,825 DWT. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Athens, Greece.

About International Container Terminal Services

International Container Terminal Services, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manages, and operates container ports and terminals for container shipping industry in Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. It also provides ancillary services, including storage, container packing and unpacking, inspection, weighing, and services for refrigerated containers or reefers, as well as roll-on/roll-off and anchorage services to non-containerized cargoes or general cargoes. The company also handles containerized cargoes, which include cargoes shipped in containers for international import or export. As of March 2, 2023, it had 33 terminal operations, including concessions and port development projects in 20 countries worldwide. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is based in Manila, the Philippines.

