FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Bought by Salem Investment Counselors Inc.

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,715 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $4,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FDX. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in FedEx by 134.8% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 173,917 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $46,074,000 after buying an additional 99,855 shares during the period. DecisionPoint Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in FedEx by 60.2% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in FedEx during the second quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the 2nd quarter valued at $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Stock Performance

Shares of FDX opened at $273.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $68.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $252.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $251.97. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $162.61 and a 52-week high of $276.25.

FedEx Announces Dividend

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $21.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.74 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 16.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.44 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 18.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th will be paid a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.73%.

Insider Activity at FedEx

In other news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 13,348 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.25, for a total value of $3,447,121.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $885,281. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Loop Capital upped their price objective on FedEx from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on FedEx from $290.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of FedEx from $270.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.96.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

