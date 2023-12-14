Family Investment Center Inc. Purchases New Shares in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Family Investment Center Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 58,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,757,000 after purchasing an additional 3,804 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 7,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 108,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,897,000 after purchasing an additional 29,000 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 4,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,198,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $812,000,000 after purchasing an additional 195,130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of QQQ opened at $403.74 on Thursday. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $259.73 and a 52-week high of $404.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $374.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $370.07.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.5389 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

