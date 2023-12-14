Family Investment Center Inc. Purchases 48,734 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Family Investment Center Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 259,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,734 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up about 24.4% of Family Investment Center Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Family Investment Center Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $40,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 6,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Biechele Royce Advisors lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Biechele Royce Advisors now owns 1,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG opened at $169.94 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.36. The company has a market cap of $72.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $146.17 and a 12-month high of $169.95.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

