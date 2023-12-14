Family Investment Center Inc. Increases Stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Family Investment Center Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,788 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,795 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 4.6% of Family Investment Center Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Family Investment Center Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $7,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sowa Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 29.5% in the second quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 293,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,741,000 after purchasing an additional 13,733 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.1% in the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 33,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 48.8% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 358,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,103,000 after purchasing an additional 117,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Bank & Trust Co increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.8% in the second quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 239,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,412,000 after purchasing an additional 25,171 shares during the last quarter. 83.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

AGG stock opened at $98.41 on Thursday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $91.58 and a 1-year high of $101.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $94.47 and its 200 day moving average is $95.92.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

