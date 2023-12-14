Falcon Wealth Planning Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Falcon Wealth Planning cut its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 819 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 0.5% of Falcon Wealth Planning’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Falcon Wealth Planning’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Thursday, hitting $47.56. 1,440,724 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,278,870. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.33 and its 200-day moving average is $45.24. The stock has a market cap of $117.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $41.48 and a 52 week high of $47.81.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

