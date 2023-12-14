Falcon Wealth Planning Has $1.20 Million Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Falcon Wealth Planning cut its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 551 shares during the quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 108,111.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 193,168,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,397,725,000 after acquiring an additional 192,989,515 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,436,543,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 69,466.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 97,976,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,810,935,000 after purchasing an additional 97,835,283 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 2.3% in the first quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 1,032,852,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,539,567,000 after buying an additional 22,751,400 shares during the period. Finally, Snider Financial Group raised its holdings in Bank of America by 9,477.3% in the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 14,448,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,956,000 after buying an additional 14,297,496 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Bank of America from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Bank of America from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.94 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.58.

Bank of America Stock Up 3.7 %

NYSE BAC traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $33.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,433,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,290,340. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.91. The company has a market capitalization of $262.81 billion, a PE ratio of 8.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.40. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $24.96 and a 52 week high of $37.00.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.07. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 18.69%. The business had revenue of $25.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of America

In related news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 17,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total transaction of $176,623.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of America

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

See Also

