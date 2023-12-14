Falcon Wealth Planning Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Falcon Wealth Planning cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,769 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Falcon Wealth Planning’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Falcon Wealth Planning’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 32,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,255,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 7.6% during the third quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 2,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 17,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,900,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VBR traded up $4.40 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $179.98. 140,646 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 458,632. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $147.94 and a 52-week high of $180.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $160.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.35.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.