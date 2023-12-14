Falcon Wealth Planning Acquires 10,685 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Falcon Wealth Planning increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 221,042 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,685 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up approximately 3.6% of Falcon Wealth Planning’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Falcon Wealth Planning’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $16,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 115,289.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,063,365,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $87,706,426,000 after buying an additional 1,062,444,438 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 99,609.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 27,821,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,324,792,000 after acquiring an additional 27,793,930 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 75,967.4% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,210,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 5,203,764 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 36.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,674,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $724,878,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth $118,597,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of VNQ stock traded up $2.49 on Thursday, hitting $89.52. 1,146,846 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,166,949. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $70.61 and a 52 week high of $94.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.55. The firm has a market cap of $34.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

