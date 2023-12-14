Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Shares Acquired by Baystate Wealth Management LLC

Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ES. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in Eversource Energy by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in Eversource Energy by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its stake in Eversource Energy by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Eversource Energy by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in Eversource Energy by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 30,789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eversource Energy Price Performance

ES opened at $63.08 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.56. Eversource Energy has a 1 year low of $52.03 and a 1 year high of $87.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.57.

Eversource Energy Dividend Announcement

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.01). Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 9.52%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. Eversource Energy’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th will be given a $0.675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 15th. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on ES. Evercore ISI cut shares of Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Guggenheim cut shares of Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 13th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Scotiabank cut shares of Eversource Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Eversource Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Featured Articles

