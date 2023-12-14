Essential Utilities, Inc. (WTRG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.31 on March 1st

Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 12th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of 0.307 per share on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th.

Essential Utilities has a payout ratio of 61.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Essential Utilities to earn $2.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.23 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 61.5%.

Essential Utilities Stock Up 4.3 %

Shares of WTRG stock opened at $37.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.77. Essential Utilities has a one year low of $32.07 and a one year high of $49.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Institutional Trading of Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $411.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $455.20 million. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 20.95%. Essential Utilities's quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Essential Utilities will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the first quarter valued at $38,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Essential Utilities by 112.6% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Essential Utilities in the second quarter worth about $36,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Essential Utilities in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in Essential Utilities by 47.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WTRG. Edward Jones raised Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet cut Essential Utilities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com cut Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Essential Utilities from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised Essential Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.25.

About Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

