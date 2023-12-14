Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Energous (NASDAQ:WATT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Energous Stock Up 11.8 %

Shares of WATT opened at $2.08 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.25. Energous has a twelve month low of $1.51 and a twelve month high of $19.20. The stock has a market cap of $10.84 million, a PE ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 2.59.

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter. Energous had a negative net margin of 3,719.40% and a negative return on equity of 112.89%. The company had revenue of $0.17 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that Energous will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Cesar Johnston acquired 52,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.82 per share, for a total transaction of $94,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 91,651 shares in the company, valued at $166,804.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WATT. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in Energous during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,244,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Energous by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 896,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 17,142 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Energous by 8.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 208,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Energous by 963.9% during the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 200,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 181,699 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energous during the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000.

Energous Corporation develops wireless charging applications. The company develops WattUp wireless power technology that consists of semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas that enables radio frequency-based charging for electronic devices. Its products are used in building and home automation, electronic shelf labels, industrial IoT sensors, surface and implanted medical devices, tracking devices, hearables, wearables, consumer electronics, and public safety applications.

