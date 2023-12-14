Douglas N. Comings Sells 14,951 Shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Stock

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) COO Douglas N. Comings sold 14,951 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total transaction of $609,402.76. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 37,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,532,739.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
EAT stock opened at $41.60 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.46, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.30. Brinker International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.23 and a 52-week high of $42.12.
Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Brinker International had a net margin of 3.34% and a negative return on equity of 84.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.57) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Brinker International, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EAT. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Brinker International during the second quarter worth $27,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Brinker International by 68.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 946 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Brinker International during the third quarter worth $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Brinker International during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in Brinker International by 100.0% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.
Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.
