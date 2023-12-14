Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Raised to Buy at Benchmark

Benchmark upgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has $455.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on DPZ. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $455.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $460.00 to $455.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and set a $430.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Domino’s Pizza currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $409.93.

Domino’s Pizza Trading Up 1.5 %

DPZ stock opened at $402.80 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.55, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $367.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $365.60. Domino’s Pizza has a twelve month low of $285.84 and a twelve month high of $415.81.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The restaurant operator reported $4.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.87. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.64% and a negative return on equity of 12.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.79 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza will post 14.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.11%.

In other news, Director Andy Ballard sold 428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.14, for a total transaction of $149,859.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $807,772.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Lisa V. Price sold 4,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $1,729,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,409,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Andy Ballard sold 428 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.14, for a total value of $149,859.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,772.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 35.4% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,454 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 27.9% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 307 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the third quarter worth $219,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 243.8% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,123 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after buying an additional 5,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Domino’s Pizza by 41.2% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 112,487 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $42,609,000 after buying an additional 32,797 shares during the period. 92.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

