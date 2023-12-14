DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) Raised to “Equal Weight” at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO – Free Report) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $18.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $15.00.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on DLO. TheStreet upgraded shares of DLocal from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a positive rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of DLocal in a research note on Monday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of DLocal from $15.00 to $17.50 in a research note on Monday, September 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of DLocal from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of DLocal from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.25.

DLocal stock opened at $16.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. DLocal has a 1 year low of $9.04 and a 1 year high of $24.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.47.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DLO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in DLocal by 2.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in DLocal by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 83,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in DLocal by 0.7% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 96,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,010,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in DLocal by 11.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DLocal by 7.4% during the second quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.67% of the company’s stock.

DLocal Limited operates a payment processing platform worldwide. Its payments platform enables merchants to get paid and to make payments online. The company serves commerce, streaming, ride-hailing, financial services, advertising, software as a service, travel, e-learning, on-demand delivery, gaming, and crypto industries.

