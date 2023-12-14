Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRCT) President W Keith Smith Sells 77,930 Shares of Stock

Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRCT – Get Free Report) President W Keith Smith sold 77,930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total value of $867,360.90. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 172,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,915,139.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of DRCT stock opened at $8.55 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.75 and a 200 day moving average of $3.77. Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.96 and a 52 week high of $14.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.17 and a beta of 8.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51.

Direct Digital (NASDAQ:DRCT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.18. Direct Digital had a return on equity of 78.67% and a net margin of 2.32%. The company had revenue of $59.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.86 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

DRCT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on Direct Digital from $9.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Benchmark increased their price objective on Direct Digital from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Direct Digital by 162.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 110,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 68,315 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Direct Digital by 335.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 123,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 94,748 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Direct Digital by 60.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 9,980 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in Direct Digital by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 33,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 4,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in Direct Digital in the third quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Direct Digital Holdings, Inc operates as an end-to-end full-service programmatic advertising platform. The company's platform primarily focuses on providing advertising technology, data-driven campaign optimization, and other solutions to underserved and less efficient markets on both the buy- and sell-side of the digital advertising ecosystem.

