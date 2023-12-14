Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) Shares Bought by Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors

Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 60.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,887 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,749 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF accounts for 0.7% of Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DFAS. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $49,000.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF stock opened at $57.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.97. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.66 and a fifty-two week high of $58.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.79.

About Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

