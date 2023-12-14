Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV) Position Decreased by Resource Consulting Group Inc.

Resource Consulting Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,263,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,454 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Value ETF makes up about 14.3% of Resource Consulting Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Resource Consulting Group Inc. owned 1.32% of Dimensional International Value ETF worth $73,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $228,000. Fortress Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fortress Wealth Management Inc. now owns 375,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,350,000 after buying an additional 39,130 shares during the period. Bayshore Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Bayshore Asset Management LLC now owns 523,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,861,000 after buying an additional 16,052 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 2,371 shares during the period. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,695,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,554,000 after buying an additional 31,682 shares during the period.

Dimensional International Value ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of DFIV opened at $33.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.84. Dimensional International Value ETF has a twelve month low of $29.97 and a twelve month high of $34.54.

Dimensional International Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

