Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCCFree Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CYCC opened at $0.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.50. The company has a market cap of $3.08 million, a P/E ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 0.85. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.23 and a 52-week high of $1.17.

Shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals are set to reverse split on the morning of Monday, December 18th. The 1-15 reverse split was announced on Monday, December 18th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Monday, December 18th.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCCGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYCC. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $113,000. 16.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company's lead product includes fadraciclib, a cyclin dependent kinase Inhibitors (CDK) that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, as well as in combination with venetoclax to treat relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and Plogosertib, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced leukemias and solid tumors.

