Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
NASDAQ:CYCC opened at $0.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.50. The company has a market cap of $3.08 million, a P/E ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 0.85. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.23 and a 52-week high of $1.17.
Shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals are set to reverse split on the morning of Monday, December 18th. The 1-15 reverse split was announced on Monday, December 18th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Monday, December 18th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYCC. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $113,000. 16.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals
Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company's lead product includes fadraciclib, a cyclin dependent kinase Inhibitors (CDK) that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, as well as in combination with venetoclax to treat relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and Plogosertib, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced leukemias and solid tumors.
