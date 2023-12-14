CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Bought by Baystate Wealth Management LLC

Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 22.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,535 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IMS Capital Management raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.8% in the second quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 9,561 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,912,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,006,000. Chapin Davis Inc. raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 6.7% in the second quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 13,034 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $401,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of CVS Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $93.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Edward Jones downgraded shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.94.

In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 2,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $70.47 per share, for a total transaction of $140,940.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,796.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CVS stock opened at $75.30 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $96.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $64.41 and a twelve month high of $101.88.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $89.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.29 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. This is an increase from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 36.50%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

