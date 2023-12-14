CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Cut to “In-Line” at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI lowered shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report) from an outperform rating to an in-line rating in a research note published on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. Evercore ISI currently has $43.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous price target of $42.00.

CUBE has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on CubeSmart from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Bank of America downgraded shares of CubeSmart from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of CubeSmart in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Citigroup reduced their price target on CubeSmart from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on CubeSmart in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.18.

CUBE opened at $43.70 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.04. CubeSmart has a 52-week low of $33.17 and a 52-week high of $48.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a PE ratio of 26.17, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.68.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. This is a positive change from CubeSmart’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 117.37%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 1.0% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 25,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in CubeSmart by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Gries Financial LLC boosted its holdings in CubeSmart by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 43,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CubeSmart by 88.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of CubeSmart by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 24,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. 96.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

