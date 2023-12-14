Cornerstone Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Cornerstone Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,274,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,450 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up approximately 17.1% of Cornerstone Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Cornerstone Management Inc. owned 0.27% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF worth $63,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,885,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA JPST opened at $50.26 on Thursday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a twelve month low of $49.93 and a twelve month high of $50.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.15 and a 200 day moving average of $50.12.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

