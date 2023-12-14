Community Bank of Raymore Sells 450 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Community Bank of Raymore reduced its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Caterpillar makes up approximately 5.7% of Community Bank of Raymore’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Community Bank of Raymore’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $12,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 272.4% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 730.8% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CAT shares. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $282.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $323.00 to $297.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Monday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $267.11.

Caterpillar Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $275.42 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $140.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.09. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $204.04 and a 12 month high of $293.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $251.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $257.72.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $5.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.75 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $16.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.57 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 56.29% and a net margin of 13.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.95 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 20.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, October 23rd were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 20th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 29.46%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in the United States and internationally. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track and multi-terrain, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

