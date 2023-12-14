Community Bank of Raymore Raises Stock Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Community Bank of Raymore boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,440 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares during the quarter. Freeport-McMoRan makes up 2.1% of Community Bank of Raymore’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Community Bank of Raymore’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $4,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FCX. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 97.1% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 670 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Eight Capital set a $55.00 target price on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.38.

Freeport-McMoRan Price Performance

FCX stock opened at $40.79 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $58.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.47 and a beta of 2.02. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.83 and a 52-week high of $46.73.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 9.50%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.27%.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

(Free Report)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.