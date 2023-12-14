Community Bank of Raymore Increases Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Community Bank of Raymore lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 12.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,385 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,060 shares during the period. Community Bank of Raymore’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Avion Wealth increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 1,830.8% in the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 251 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 71.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Insider Activity at QUALCOMM

In related news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.11, for a total transaction of $1,201,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 243,795 shares in the company, valued at $29,282,217.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.11, for a total transaction of $1,201,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 243,795 shares in the company, valued at $29,282,217.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Neil Martin sold 3,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $402,740.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,099 shares of company stock worth $2,502,630. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

QUALCOMM Trading Up 2.0 %

QUALCOMM stock opened at $141.64 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.78. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $101.47 and a 12 month high of $141.64. The company has a market capitalization of $157.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.24.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.14. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 37.85% and a net margin of 20.19%. The firm had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.55 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

QCOM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.