Community Bank of Raymore Has $23.07 Million Stock Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Community Bank of Raymore cut its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 461,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,050 shares during the quarter. Realty Income makes up 10.7% of Community Bank of Raymore’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Community Bank of Raymore’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $23,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 2.0% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 4.3% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 2.3% in the first quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 8,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 0.8% in the second quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. 78.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on O shares. BNP Paribas raised Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Realty Income from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. TheStreet lowered Realty Income from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Wolfe Research upgraded Realty Income from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.45.

Shares of O opened at $57.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.75. Realty Income Co. has a 52-week low of $45.03 and a 52-week high of $68.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.64 billion, a PE ratio of 42.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.90.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.67). The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $999.01 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 2.90%. Realty Income’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a jan 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.2565 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 5.4%. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous jan 24 dividend of $0.26. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 232.58%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,250 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

